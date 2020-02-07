Conviction Of Ex-Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame, For Corruption Upheld By Supreme Court



Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Friday upheld the sentencing of a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, by approving a 12-year imprisonment over N1.6bn corruption case.

Leading a five-man panel, Justice Mary Peter-Odili set aside the N100m fine imposed on Nyame by the Court of Appeal in delivering the ruling.

The apex court held that the Court of Appeal was wrong to have imposed the fine on him without hearing from the appellant.

“The lower court ought to have heard from the parties, especially, the appellant who appealed for the reduction of the sentence imposed by the trial court, before imposing those fines on him,” Justice Augie, one of the five judges, ruled.

Augie however, affirmed the guilt and conviction of the ex-governor by upholding the Court of Appeal’s reduction of the 14 years’ imprisonment to 12 years.

The ex-Taraba governor’s appeal was against the November 16, 2018 ruling of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal that upheld his sentencing by a high court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had in May 2018 preferred N1.6bn corruption charge against Nyame, who was convicted on 27 out of the 41 charges.

The Supreme Court in its ruling on Friday upheld the 12-year imprisonment but struck out the N100m fine imposed on him.

