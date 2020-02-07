Ekiti University Students Urge Institution’s Management To End Academic Crisis

Ekiti State University students have called on the school’s management to make more efforts in ending a crisis with lecturers.

According to the undergraduates, the disengagement of most lecturers of the institution has affected their studies and even delayed the posting of many of them for the National Youth Service Corps.

In a plea broadcast sent on Friday, the students under the platform of National Association of Science Technology Students, said, “On behalf of all the staff, students of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Ekiti State University, we forward this protest broadcast to the school management to help us wade into the present predicament ravaging the department.

“It is no longer news that majority of our lecturers have been disengaged leaving us to our own devices.

“The latest development has sparked rumours about the future of students of the department.

“The 2018/2019 graduands are left with no hope of going for National Youth Service Corps as their final year examination scripts are yet to be marked.

“We beseech the school authority to look into our plight as students and help our parents who have been supportive in all areas of our lives.

“We hereby plead with the school management to reinstate our lecturers and save our future.”