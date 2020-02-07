Insecurity: Tone Down Your Anger, Governor Tambuwal Tells Religious Leaders

Tambuwal said President Muhammadu Buhari was doing his best to fight insecurity and that the anger targeted at him was misplaced.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2020

 

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has asked religious leaders in the country to "tone down" their anger over escalating insecurity in the country.

The governor made the comments when Coordinator of the North-West border drill Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Mohammed Aliyu, paid him a visit at the Government House.

He said, “I appeal to our leaders especially religious leaders to kindly moderate and tone down their anger. Let us all support, encourage and work with the president to ensure that we secure Nigeria.

“I appeal to Mr President to as a matter of urgency invite some of these religious leaders and other stakeholders to a closed-door meeting, let them have a fair idea of what the Federal Government is doing.

“Mr President should slightly open his door and allow people to engage him, let him hear them out. It is very important and let them listen to Mr President and possibly leaders of our security service.”

