Senator From Gombe Appoints 118 Aides

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2020

 

A senator representing Gombe South at the National Assembly, Bulus Amos, has appointed 118 aides in his constituency. 

Amos, who disclosed this through his spokesperson, Abdul Lauya, said the aides were picked from the wards in his senatorial district.

He represents  Balanga, Billiri, Kaltungo, and Shongom Local Government Areas of Gombe State.

He explained that the appointment comprises two personal assistants from each ward and 38 special assistants.

“While the PAs are to serve as links between the lawmaker and grassroots, the SAs would represent various special interests including women, youths, students, physically challenged and the aged through the constituency office in Bambam,” the statement read.

It added that the number of aides was “part of Senator Amos’ empowerment drive aimed at reducing joblessness, youth restiveness, thuggery, and other social vices.”

Bulus is the deputy chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta.

SaharaReporters, New York

