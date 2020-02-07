Six Persons Arrested For Impersonating Custom Officers In Katsina

According to Isah, luck ran out on the group after a dismissed soldier, Lawal Abubakar, and five of his colleagues, reportedly defrauded one Mark Udoh of Funtua Local Government Area in Katsina.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2020

 

The police in Katsina State have arrested six persons for duping residents by pretending to be customs officers.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Gambo Isah, said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad apprehended the syndicate.

They presented themselves to him as officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and offered to sell 600 bags of auctioned rice to him for N7.2m.

Udoh was said to have paid N4.5m to the fraudsters.

Isah said, “Suspects confessed to the commission the offence and role played by each member of the syndicate and amount received as loot.” 

 

