Soldier Kills Police Officer With Anti-Aircraft Gun In Borno

The unnamed army personnel killed Sergeant Rowland Tafida, who was among MOPOL Special Forces Team deployed to Gwoza last August on counter-insurgency operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2020

 

An army corporal has killed a policeman with an Anti-Aircraft Gun following an argument over a lady at Makara area of Gwoza Local Government in Borno State.

The unnamed army personnel killed Sergeant Rowland Tafida, who was among MOPOL Special Forces Team deployed to Gwoza last August on counter-insurgency operations, PRNigeria reports.

It was also learnt that Tafida, a father of two young girls, had already planned to depart Borno on Saturday before he was murdered by the unidentified soldier.

An eyewitness described the killing as "unfortunate and disheartening", adding that the drama started with an altercation between the corporal and another police officer over a girlfriend.

"Some people intervened and settled the matter when the aggrieved army corporal asked a driver of an anti-aircraft gun truck belonging to his military base to turn and directly face the Limankara Police Training Camp.

"Immediately after turning the vehicle, they opened fire and shot at the camp. It was at that moment Tafida, the late police sergeant, was killed by a stray bullet despite not being involved in the earlier altercation.

“The blast of the anti-aircraft vehicle totally disfigured his left thigh as he was returning to the camp after he went to charge his phone somewhere. He eventually bled to death,” an eyewitness said.

It was gathered that some police officers in Borno protested the killing of Tafida but were pacified by an army major, who is the most senior officer in the location.

PRNigeria later gathered that both the military and police constituted a joint fact-finding committee to unravel the circumstances that gave rise to the ugly incident.

The committee had apprehended the culprit and took him to Maimalari Barrack in Maiduguri.

The military has also taken responsibility for the damaged facilities at the police camp.

The victim’s aunt, Mrs. Zwancit Dazang, lamented that nobody from either the police or army authorities have called to inform them of Tafida's death.

"We only got to know about our son's tragic death in the social media. He was dressed in combat boot, jeans and a MOPOL T-shirt, with his rifle strapped on his shoulder, when he was shot.

"The anti-aircraft truck, which is a lethal ammunition, has the ability to bring down a plane or helicopter from the sky.

“This is a dangerous firearm or ammunition that can even destroy an armoured tank. That a soldier will use it to eliminate an innocent, but a fellow security officer like him, is unimaginable,” she said.

Attempts by to get reactions from both the spokespersons of the Nigerian Army and the Police, Colonel Sagir Musa and DCP Frank Mba proved abortive as their mobile line could not be reached while text messages sent were not replied.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Italian Police Bust Nigerian Criminal Gangs
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Legal Falana Makes Case For State Security Outfits, Social Security
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ex-Zenith Bank Staff Authorised N700m Fraudulent Transactions -Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Robbers Attack Banks In Ondo, Kill Policemen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Slashes Visa Fees For United States Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Conviction Of Ex-Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame, For Corruption Upheld By Supreme Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Senator From Gombe Appoints 118 Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Northern Elite Created These Bandits By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chinese Doctor Among Experts Behind Disease Detection Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Tone Down Your Anger, Governor Tambuwal Tells Religious Leaders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Okoi Obono-Obla Still Wanted –Anti-graft Commission, ICPC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad