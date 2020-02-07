Taraba: Two Persons Killed In Jukun/Tiv Violence

Spokesperson for the police in the state, David Misal, told SaharaReporters that several houses were also burnt when gunmen suspected to be Jukun militia attacked Ibua Village along Wukari-Ibi Road in Ibi Local Government Area on Thursday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2020

Two persons have been killed in a clash between Jukun and Tiv tribes in Taraba State.

He said, “Information available to us indicates that gunmen suspected to be Jukun youths, attacked a Tiv village in Ibi LGA and killed two persons.

"Some thatch houses were also burnt in the attack believed to be the lingering crisis between the Jukun and the Tiv in the area.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Ibi is leading a team of police officers on a manhunt of the attackers.”

A local source, Orhembaga Iaregh, told our correspondent that the attackers invaded the village about 7:00pm and shot sporadically before burning the village.

SaharaReporters, New York

