BREAKING: Angry Protesters Invade Radio Bayelsa Premises, Destroy, Loot Property





Some aggrieved protesters have invaded the premises of Radio Bayelsa in Yenagoa, the state capital, destroying and looting property in the process.

Operational vehicles belonging to the station were also destroyed during the siege on the facility.

Streets across the city have been deserted as gunshots rent the air.

Police are making random arrests at the moment.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that members of the All Progressives Congress took to the streets to protest the ruling of the Supreme Court on Thursday, which nullified the election of David Lyon as winner of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has since complied with the apex court's ruling and handed a fresh certificate of return to Diri Douye of the Peoples Democratic Party.

