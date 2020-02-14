BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Farms In Plateau State, Many Feared Killed, Injured



Many people are feared killed while scores have been left injured after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Malul village in Daffo district under Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that he saw at least one person die while others are currently receiving treatment at Sunnah Hospital in Bokkos town.

He said, "At about 9am, a group of Fulani about seven of them attacked our village and killed one Danjuma Machen while he was in his potato farm.

"Another person who was with him, Dauda Maren, was stabbed with knives and severed with machetes. He is currently in hospital."

Another eyewitness said the attackers are dry season Fulani grazers, who pitched camp in Garau village.

He said, "The herdsmen were ravaging his crops and crops of others around. Before you know it, they attacked and killed him."

The attacks come few days after Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State ordered the arrest of all Fulani leaders in the state over renewed attacks in the state.

The order follows an attack on Kwatas community in Bokkos LGA, which claimed at least 30 lives in one night including a pregnant woman.

