BREAKING: Oshiomhole Faults INEC, Vows To Challenge Douye's Declaration As Governor





National Chairman of the All Progressives, Adams Oshiomhole, has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission for declaring candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Duoye Diri as governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

He said the electoral body had overstepped its boundary and erred in the law for assuming and arrogating judicial power to itself and presented certificate of return to the PDP candidate.

Oshiomhole disclosed this on Friday at the end of the National Working Committee meeting of the party in Abuja.

He vowed that the party would use all legal means to challenge the decision of the electoral body not to subject the will of the majority to minority rule.

According to him, "INEC now choosing to appropriate the judicial power to interpret laws that is neither competent nor have the mandate to do.

"INEC failed to understand that its responsibility does not include legal interpretation and the Supreme Court did not ask INEC to go and begin to assume judicial powers.

"We do not accept and we reject the decision of INEC to illegally declared the candidate of PDP as governor-elect of Bayelsa State."

