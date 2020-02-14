JUST IN: Ekiti Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill Into Law

The lawmakers, who debated the bill exhaustively in the chambers on Thursday, spoke on the appropriateness of the proposed law in view of the security challenges facing the state, region and Ekiti State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2020

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed into law the act establishing Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

The Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, during the plenary on Friday said, “Having passed through the third reading, the bill has become a law.”

The bill will now be transferred to the state governor for assent. 

According to reports, the first two stages of passing the bill to law were done on Thursday before the plenary was adjourned till today.

A public hearing was also conducted on the Bill later on Thursday.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, the House Committee on Security presented the committee’s report.

The report was adopted by the committee of the House, then the Bill went into the third reading, which it passed through.

