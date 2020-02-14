PHOTONEWS: Corpses Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents, Isreal And Sally Arrive Umuahia For Burial

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, is in exile after he jumped bail granted him during his trial.

by SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 14, 2020

The corpses of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents, Isreal and Sally, have arrived at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State where they would be laid to rest.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, is in exile after he jumped bail granted him during his trial. 

At the council headquarters, the bodies were received by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, the transition committee chairman of the LGA and many prominent stakeholders on the ground to honour the deceased. 

Isreal Kanu was a traditional ruler before his demise.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces PDP's Candidate Winner Of Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Threatens To Attack Buhari, Lists Condition For Chibok Girls’ Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Faults INEC, Vows To Challenge Douye's Declaration As Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Fires Warning To Oshiomhole Over Comments On Supreme Court Bayelsa Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces PDP's Candidate Winner Of Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Threatens To Attack Buhari, Lists Condition For Chibok Girls’ Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Faults INEC, Vows To Challenge Douye's Declaration As Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Fires Warning To Oshiomhole Over Comments On Supreme Court Bayelsa Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Irate Protesters Destroy House Belonging To Bayelsa Governor-elect, PDP Secretariat Over Supreme Court Judgment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Unease At Abuja Airport After Airk Air Delays Passengers Without Explanation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa: Arrest, Charge Oshiomhole For Treasonable Felony, Lawyer Tells Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Protesters Invade Radio Bayelsa Premises, Destroy, Loot Property
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Aggrieved All Progressives Congress Members Burn Tyres, Chant ‘War’ Songs Over Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Abuja Bank Robbery Suspects Arraigned In Court
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad