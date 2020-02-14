PHOTONEWS: Corpses Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents, Isreal And Sally Arrive Umuahia For Burial

The corpses of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents, Isreal and Sally, have arrived at Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State where they would be laid to rest.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, is in exile after he jumped bail granted him during his trial.

At the council headquarters, the bodies were received by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, the transition committee chairman of the LGA and many prominent stakeholders on the ground to honour the deceased.

Isreal Kanu was a traditional ruler before his demise.