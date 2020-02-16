Amotekun Will Not Be Orderlies Of VIPs, Politicians —Akeredolu

Akeredolu said the primary function of the security outfit would be combating criminals in the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2020

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that operatives of Amotekun Corps will not serve as orderlies to important personalities and politicians. 

In a statement by his spokesperson, Jimoh Dojumo, Akeredolu said the primary function of the security outfit would be combating criminals in the region. 

Amotekun was created by the South-West governors to address the issue of insecurity.

The Ekiti State Assembly passed the bill allowing the corps to operate within the state. 

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, said the outfit would key into the model aimed at tackling criminal activities.

He said, “We are not attaching the Amotekun Corps to anybody or groups, no matter how highly placed. They are to tackle criminal activities such as armed robbery and kidnapping. They won’t be attached to any religious centre, either church or mosque. We don’t want it to be used for political reasons.”

He also stated that the corps would work within the framework of the Nigeria Police Force’s community policing strategies.

SaharaReporters, New York

