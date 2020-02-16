Group Warns Against Biased Review Of Imo Governorship Case By Supreme Court





A group, Concerned Nigerians, has called for a holistic review of the judgment on Imo State governorship election by the Supreme Court.

In a statement by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, the group berated the apex court for putting itself in a position where citizens now have to question its pronouncement.

Recall that the Supreme Court on January 14, 2020 sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as governor and announced All Progressives Congress’ Hope Uzodinma as winner of the election despite finishing fourth on the standings.

The group further stated that they had been reliably informed that the Supreme Court planned to use the same panel that delivered the earlier verdict to review the judgment on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “They’ve decided to fix both Zamfara and Imo reviews on Tuesday so that they can strike a political balance but no amount of political correctness and expediency can solve the injustice done in Imo where the Supreme Court awarded votes that never existed to the APC.

"How can the apex court explain how it awarded votes to Hope Uzodinma of APC beyond the number of registered voters and accredited voters in the election?

“The Supreme Court relied on the supposed fake result sheets that had only APC and PDP on them when 70 political parties contested the election.

“The attempt by the apex court to redeem its image by gifting the opposition Bayelsa State will still not correct the injustice done in Imo.

"The irreducible minimum the Supreme Court can do in ensuring that justice prevails in Imo is to ensure that the mistake done by the judges be corrected especially as regards the numbers that are not adding up.”

