Nigerian Lawmakers Call For Protection Of Government Property, Stiff Punishment For Vandals

The lawmakers made the call during an inspection tour of the permanent site of the National Council for Arts and Culture in Abuja, the country’s capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2020

 

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have called on citizens across the country to always protect buildings and other property belonging to government rather than vandalising such.

The lawmakers made the call during an inspection tour of the permanent site of the National Council for Arts and Culture in Abuja, the country’s capital.

According to the legislators, a lot of funds would be saved for more intervention projects across Nigeria if citizens help keep existing government property in good shape.

Led by Chairman of House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, the lawmakers commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director-General, NCAC, Otunba Runsewe, for protecting government property under their watch.

Ihama and his colleagues while saluting Runsewe for the transformation of the Art and Crafts Village expected to create dozens of jobs when completed, urged him and Adamu to continue to do more to ensure public property were not destroyed by hoodlums.

Ihama said the Nigerian Government was losing a lot of money due to the activities of vandals and that there were ongoing efforts to ensure that becomes a thing of the past.

He called for stiff punishment for persons involved in vandalising government property to serve as deterrent for others with similar motive. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Supreme Court To Review Imo, Zamfara Judgments On Tuesday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Presidency Will Be Disservice To Nigeria, Says Bode George
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Group Warns Against Biased Review Of Imo Governorship Case By Supreme Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Prosecution Of Sowore By Buhari Waste Of Time —Prof Soyinka
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion An Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court To Review Imo, Zamfara Judgments On Tuesday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Trucks Collide In Abuja, Many Feared Killed
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Presidency Will Be Disservice To Nigeria, Says Bode George
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Buhari, You Have Not Sentenced A Single Terrorist To Death By Perry Brimah
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Uber Passenger Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News University Of Uyo Student, Three Others Missing Since December 1 Yet To Be Found As Police Refuse To Intervene
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigerians Have Right To Protest Against Insecurity By Femi Falana
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Threaten Minister Of Communications, Mock Buhari, Warn BBC, Others
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Bayelsa’s Identity Theft, Douye Diri And Our Gene Of Fraud By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad