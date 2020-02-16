Nigerian Lawmakers Call For Protection Of Government Property, Stiff Punishment For Vandals

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have called on citizens across the country to always protect buildings and other property belonging to government rather than vandalising such.

The lawmakers made the call during an inspection tour of the permanent site of the National Council for Arts and Culture in Abuja, the country’s capital.

According to the legislators, a lot of funds would be saved for more intervention projects across Nigeria if citizens help keep existing government property in good shape.

Led by Chairman of House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, the lawmakers commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director-General, NCAC, Otunba Runsewe, for protecting government property under their watch.

Ihama and his colleagues while saluting Runsewe for the transformation of the Art and Crafts Village expected to create dozens of jobs when completed, urged him and Adamu to continue to do more to ensure public property were not destroyed by hoodlums.

Ihama said the Nigerian Government was losing a lot of money due to the activities of vandals and that there were ongoing efforts to ensure that becomes a thing of the past.

He called for stiff punishment for persons involved in vandalising government property to serve as deterrent for others with similar motive.