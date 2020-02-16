Oride, Gokada Had No Approval To Operate In Lagos, Says Deputy Governor

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has claimed that motorcycle hailing companies came into state for visit.

Hamzat, who spoke on an interview with Channels Television, said the state never gave approval for their activities.

He also restated that motorcycles and tricycles were banned to curb crime rate and decrease road accidents.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that Okada is becoming an avenue to perpetrating crimes. And we cannot wait until a major disaster happens. We knew what happened in Kano State some years back when the Emir of Kano was attacked through this means of transportation. Our lives are important.

“Some of them had knives and guns. If you are interested in riding Okada, why do you need a knife or a gun? Not every one of them but those who had the weapons on were arrested. The ban is majorly about security and safety.

“Data from the 27 general hospitals in the state indicated that on the average monthly, we record 28 deaths related to Okada. So, we cannot as a government let this continue. In the last two to three weeks since the ban, the accident rates have reduced from 28 to 7. So, if we saved 21 lives, is that not important? So, this is about saving lives.

“We did not endorse Okada ride-hailing operators in Lagos. Anybody can come on a courtesy visit. They actually came on a courtesy visit and we told them clearly that there is a law regulating Okada operations in Lagos. But that is not an endorsement; it was just a courtesy visit.

“The most populous areas of the state are not even affected. The most populous areas are Alimosho Local Government followed by Mushin, followed by Kosofe, followed by Oshodi/Isolo. So, people can do their businesses. All we are saying is, don’t ply the major roads, the bridges because it is not just safe and it is also a way for criminals to act.

“Okada riding is not a job that most people want their children to do but the economic situation forced them to do it and now we are saying, let’s give them better alternatives; let us get people trained to do welding and other vocations."