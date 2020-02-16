Supreme Court To Review Imo, Zamfara Judgments On Tuesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2020

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday review the judgment on election petitions in Imo and Zamfara states.

In Imo State, candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party, Emeka Ihedioha, is asking for the reversal of the judgment that sacked him as the elected governor of Imo State. 

A Supreme Court panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, had in its January 14, 2020 judgment removed Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as winner of the governorship election in the state.

Also, the Supreme Court would on the same day sit on the review of the judgment that nullified the victory of all the party’s candidates at the 2019 general elections held in Zamfara State.

The Supreme Court had on August 22, 2019 struck out the APC’s application but it was refiled in November 2019 by the party’s lawyer, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN).

The five-man panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, had on August 22, 2019 unanimously struck out the application on the grounds that it was incompetent as the complete judgments of the apex court comprising all the judgments of the five members of the panel being contested by the party were not attached to the application.

SaharaReporters, New York

