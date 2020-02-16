Tinubu’s Presidency Will Be Disservice To Nigeria, Says Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George, has said that he will be contesting to be Nigeria’s president to challenge the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the poll.

George, who spoke in an interview with PUNCH, said a Tinubu’s presidency will be a disservice to the nation.

He said, “It is a challenge. It would be the most illogical and most disruptive issue to have him (Tinubu) elected as President. If this happens, I will disown Nigeria to take the citizenship of Togo or any other country.

“Look, what this fellow did in my state, all the lies and the most painful thing was that on the day of the election (2019 election) two bullion vans drove in the daylight to his house and what did Prof Itse Sagay say, that he (Tinubu) had been a very wealthy man before. Where was he wealthy? If his (Sagay’s) conclusion was that, then something is wrong. Let us call a spade a spade and stop deceiving ourselves. So, if that is the way they want to do it, then I am ready to face him (Tinubu).

“Let us get out there because it would be the greatest disservice for our nation to have him contest as a presidential candidate.”

George went on to condemn the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in the state, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to revisit the policy.