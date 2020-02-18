Chief Security Officer To Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Dies

Tony Iwelu, Chief Security Officer to Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has died of electric shock in a hotel in Kaduna State while attending a function.

Though details surrounding the incident remains sketchy, it was said that Iwelu died while having a shower on Monday at about 10:30am.

Iwelu was an operative of the Department of State Services, who had been with Amaechi since he was governor of Rivers State.

An aide to the minister, who confirmed the incident, described the deceased as a thoroughbred security personnel, adding that his death was a great loss to all that knew him.