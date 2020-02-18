Court Throws Out Suit Challenging CBN’s Requirements For Bureau De Change Registration

The plaintiff, E E-Flow Bureau de Change Ltd, had commenced the suit against the CBN on October 17, 2014 praying the court for an order mandating the defendant to pay the plaintiff over N150,000,000 in damages for the alleged unlawful reversal of the requirements for the operation of bureau de change in Nigeria.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 18, 2020


The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday struck out a suit filed against the Central Bank of Nigeria challenging the circular issued by the apex bank on June 23, 2014 for the operation and registration of bureau de change in Nigeria. 

The defendant, represented by Mr D.D Dodo (SAN), and Prof Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), filed a defence and an objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to hear the matter on the grounds that the suit was instituted outside the three-month period prescribed by the Public Officers Protection Act Cap P41, LFN 2004. 

The defendant further argued in its objection that the CBN acted in good faith in issuing the new requirements for the operation of bureau de change in Nigeria, and as such was protected against any adverse claim as provided in the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007. 

Justice Evelyn Maha struck out the suit against the CBN.

SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

