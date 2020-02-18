Delta Community, Police Commissioner Trade Words Over Killing Of 11 Persons By Herdsmen

Herdsmen allegedly dressed in army uniforms launched a bloody attack on the communities at different locations that fateful day.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 18, 2020

Delta State Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa

 

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, and the people of Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities under Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, have continued to trade words over the killing of 11 indigenes by armed Fulani herdsmen last weekend.

Herdsmen allegedly dressed in army uniforms launched a bloody attack on the communities at different locations that fateful day.

But in a statement, Inuwa claimed that no one died from the attack, saying his team rescued only one person with bullet wound, who was taken to Central Hospital, Ughelli, for medical treatment.

According to the police, the claim by the communities that 11 persons were killed was not only misleading but could ignite crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, the claims made by the Commissioner of Police in the state did not go down well with members of affected communities, who described them as "blatant lies".

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the attack, President-General of Uwheru Kingdom, Cassidy Akpodafe, confirmed that 11 indigenes were alleged killed by herdsmen in army uniforms during the attack.

He said, “Since the attack, several dead bodies of the kingdom's indigenes have been deposited in the mortuary. I can confirm to you that seven corpses are still lying in the bush and yet to be taken to the mortuary.

“At the moment, over 10 persons are receiving treatment at Central Hospital in Ughelli and the police is there lying and playing tribalism.

“Our kingdom is synonymous with herdsmen attack and for the past 12 years the community has lost over 90 sons and daughters to this sad situation.

“We are calling on the state and Federal Government to come to our aid.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At Supreme Court As Panel Reviews Judgment Of Imo, Zamfara Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Caught With Dried Human Hand In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights SARS Illegally Arrests, Tortures Innocent Man In Rivers State
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses Confirm Amaechi's Presence During Kaduna Train Station Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Supreme Court Ruling: Police Extend Curfew In Bayelsa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Italian Police Bust Nigerian Criminal Gangs
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics North Will Destroy Itself If It Doesn’t Change –Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics Chief Security Officer To Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Dies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s National Security Adviser Tackles President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Over Interfering In Security Matters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Throws Out Suit Challenging CBN’s Requirements For Bureau De Change Registration
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion An Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Kwara Government Sacks Teacher For Leading Protest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics All Government Transactions To Be Open Soon –Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Gives Ihedioha More Time To File Case, Adjourns Review Ruling Until March 2
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Terrorism We’ll Take On Terrorists In Our Land –IPOB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At Supreme Court As Panel Reviews Judgment Of Imo, Zamfara Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Caught With Dried Human Hand In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad