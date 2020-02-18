Delta Community, Police Commissioner Trade Words Over Killing Of 11 Persons By Herdsmen

Delta State Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, and the people of Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities under Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, have continued to trade words over the killing of 11 indigenes by armed Fulani herdsmen last weekend.

Herdsmen allegedly dressed in army uniforms launched a bloody attack on the communities at different locations that fateful day.

But in a statement, Inuwa claimed that no one died from the attack, saying his team rescued only one person with bullet wound, who was taken to Central Hospital, Ughelli, for medical treatment.

According to the police, the claim by the communities that 11 persons were killed was not only misleading but could ignite crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, the claims made by the Commissioner of Police in the state did not go down well with members of affected communities, who described them as "blatant lies".

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the attack, President-General of Uwheru Kingdom, Cassidy Akpodafe, confirmed that 11 indigenes were alleged killed by herdsmen in army uniforms during the attack.

He said, “Since the attack, several dead bodies of the kingdom's indigenes have been deposited in the mortuary. I can confirm to you that seven corpses are still lying in the bush and yet to be taken to the mortuary.

“At the moment, over 10 persons are receiving treatment at Central Hospital in Ughelli and the police is there lying and playing tribalism.

“Our kingdom is synonymous with herdsmen attack and for the past 12 years the community has lost over 90 sons and daughters to this sad situation.

“We are calling on the state and Federal Government to come to our aid.”