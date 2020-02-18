Inflation Rises In Nigeria To 12.13 Per Cent, Highest In 22 Months

The 12.13 per cent inflation rate represents an increase of 0.15 percentage point over the index recorded in December last year.

by sAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 18, 2020

 

Nigeria's inflation rate has risen from 11.98 per cent in December to 12.13 per cent in January.

The new data is contained in the Consumer Price Index released by The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

The 12.13 per cent inflation rate represents an increase of 0.15 percentage point over the index recorded in December last year.

An analysis of the NBS report revealed that the inflation rate of 12.13 per cent is the highest recorded by the economy in the last 22 months.

The last time Nigeria’s inflation rate was as high as 12.13 per cent was in April 2018 when the CPI rose to 12.48 per cent.

The report reads in part, “Consumer price index, which measures inflation increased by 12.13 per cent (year-on-year) in January 2020.

“This is 0.15 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in December 2019 (11.98) per cent.”

On a month-on-month basis, the index increased by 0.87 per cent in January 2020.

This is 0.02 per cent rate higher than the 0.85 per cent recorded in December 2019.

 

