JUST IN: Lagos State Puts 63 Persons Under Lassa Fever Surveillance

The move follows the isolation of the index haemorrhagic fever patient at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

by saharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2020

Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commisioner for Health, has put 63 persons under surveillance over Lassa Fever concerns.

The commissioner disclosed this at a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Abayomi while speaking to journalists on Wednesday said, “We have identified 63 of the persons he may have been in contact with since his arrival from Ebonyi State into Lagos, Lagos Law School, the Nigeria Air Force Clinic and LUTH.

“He was then referred to the Nigeria Air Force Clinic, Onikan, where he was managed further and was referred to LUTH when there was no improvement.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Admits First Lassa Fever Patient 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

“The test was confirmed as positive on February 17, 2020, and he was immediately transferred to the isolation containment facility in LUTH.

“We hope that with our proactive approach, we will stop the spread from person to person and limit this index case as tightly as possible.”

