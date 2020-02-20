Nigeria Getting To Point Of Anarchy, Boko Haram Rehabilitation Suspicious –CAN

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 20, 2020

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said that the rehabilitation and de-radicalisation of Boko Haram suspects was a pointer that the nation was nearing anarchy.

The group made its position know in a speech by Samson Ayokunle, CAN President, in commemoration of the abduction of Leah Sharibu in Abuja.

He said, “The setting free of so-called ex-Boko Haram terrorists under de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, empowerment of the arrested terrorists by the Federal Government is rather troubling and suspicious.

“What is the guarantee that the freed ex-terrorists would not return to Sambisa Forest and pick up arms against innocent Nigerians?

“The development is a shame and there is a cloud of confusion that hangs over the nation and the people that are governing this nation are not doing the right thing.

“We are sure of one thing. We cannot doubt that the government knows what is happening. Looking at the fact that we are a nation, we have the air force, the navy, we have the soldiers, we have the weapons, but what is happening in this nation?

“We call on the Federal Government again that we are getting to a point of anarchy.

“We have every reason to be suspicious and to speak passionately to government again that Christians in this nation are Nigerians and must not be killed.

“We want the world to know the evil that is happening in the country under the watch of this government. More blood is being shed. The killing is religious. Boko Haram sect wants to establish an Islamic state. We must stop this killings.”

Leah Sharibu was abducted alongside other girls from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

The Nigerian Government failed to negotiate and secure her release after she refused to renounce her faith.

She remains in Boko Haram captivity.

 

