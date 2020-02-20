UPDATE: Bill To Create Agency For Repentant Boko Haram Members Pass First Reading In Nigerian Senate

A bill seeking to deradicalise and integrate repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian society has passed first reading in the Senate.

The bill, which was read for the first time on Thursday on the floor of the Senate, was titled, ‘National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria’.

It was sponsored by All Progressives Congress member representing Yobe East Senatorial District, Ibrahim Gaidam.

The proposed agency, according to Gaidam, would provide education for insurgents.

The bill is coming after reports that the Nigerian military was currently rehabilitating over 1,000 insurgents in various parts of the North-East, a controversial programme it started in 2016.

The Nigerian Government since 2018 had released more than 1,400 self-confessed Boko Haram terrorist back into the society.