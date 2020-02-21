BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently On Rampage In Adamawa Town

Multiple sources from the town, who managed to escape to nearby bushes, told SaharaReporters that Garkida was on fire.

by SAharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020

 

Boko Haram terrorists are currently on a killing spree in Garkida town in Adamawa State.

Andrawus Tarfa, one source, told our correspondent that the town was covered with tick black smoke.

He said, "Boko Haram terrorists have invaded our town, all we hear is rattling gunfire, just as thick bellowing smoke has covered the sky."

It is not clear what damage the attack may have caused to human life and property, as the raid is still ongoing.

Spokesperson for the 23 Brigade of Nigeria Army in Yola, the state capital, could not confirm the attack, saying, "You have just given me the clue, I will get back to you soon."

SAharaReporters, New York

