BREAKING: President Buhari's Daughter, Hanan, Denies Ordering DSS To Arrest, Detain Delta Businessman Over SIM Card

by SAharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020

Left-Right: Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi; Hanan Buhari and Anthony Okolie Google

 

Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that she did not instruct the Department of State Services to arrest Anthony Okolie, a businessman based in Delta State, who was unlawfully detained for 10 weeks for using an MTN SIM card previously used by her.

Okolie dragged Hanan, MTN and DSS before a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, over the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

On February 12, 2020 when the matter was heard before Justice Dimgba, Hanan did not oppose Okolie's claims contained in an affidavit.  See Also Politics DSS Detains Man Unlawfully For 10 Weeks After Purchasing MTN SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari's Daughter 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Upon an enquiry by the judge, who was visibly surprised that Hanan did not react to the allegations, her lawyer retorted that there was no reason to make a reply.

However, in a move that appears to be an afterthought, the lawyer has now filed a counter-affidavit on behalf of his client. 

Though Hanan admitted that the MTN SIM card, which caused the dispute, was once used by her, she said she did not order the DSS to unlawfully arrest and detain Okolie for 10 weeks.

Reacting to the latest development, Okolie said it was not true that Hanan did not order his arrest.  See Also Human Rights Man Unlawfully Detained For Using SIM Card Previously Owned By President Buhari's Daughter Sue's DSS, MTN, Demand N500m Compensation 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

He said, "I was told by the DSS that it was Hanan Buhari that told them to arrest me. 

"My file was named "first family" and they called her three different times to come to substantiate the allegations against me but she did not show up." 

Human rights lawyer and National President of Revolutionary Lawyer's Forum, Mr Tope Akinyode, who is representing Okolie, said that he was confident his client will get justice through the court.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

