Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has been suspended for six months by Traditional Rulers’ Council in Osun State.

His suspension followed an emergency meeting of top monarchs across the state including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Osogbo, the capital.

A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also set up to further investigate the assault case involving Oluwo and another monarch in Iwo land.