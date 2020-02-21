Lagos Drags 20 Persons To Court For Illegal Dredging, Environmental Degradation

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020


 

The Lagos State Government has arraigned 20 persons before the Lagos Mobile Court, Oshodi.

They were dragged before the court by the Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi.

The suspects were arrested in Bogije, Sangotedo and Ajah axis.

They were charged on four count charges of environmental degradation, destruction of infrastructural facilities including roads, shorelines, drainages, pedestrian walkways, illegal dredging activities without approval and regulations, loss of natural resources resulting in massive loss of revenues.

They were fined N7,000 per person or asked to face six months imprisonment.

SaharaReporters, New York

