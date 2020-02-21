Supreme Court Didn't Contact Those Who Issued My Certificate, Says Bayelsa APC Candidate, Degi-Eremienyo

Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress during the Bayelsa State governorship election, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, has condemned the Supreme Court verdict sacking his running mate, David Lyon, from office.

He said the apex court ruled wrongly by claiming he forged his certificates.

The Supreme Court had ruled that Degi-Eremienyo presented fake certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission in order to contest the election.

But the senator said he did not forge any certificate and accused the court of reputation damage.

He said, “The judgment of the Supreme Court that I was not qualified to contest as deputy governorship candidate of APC and my attendant disqualification adversely affected the governorship candidate of the APC.

“The result was that our hard-earned victory, not just for ourselves, but our party and the majority of the good people of Bayless State who have entrusted us with the mandate to democratically govern them, is threatened.

“The event of my disqualification is distressing and traumatising to me personally and, of course, a greater trauma was inflicted on my party, the governorship candidate and the good people of Bayelsa who signified their choice of who should be their governor and deputy governor.

“It is this unsolicited assault on my personality and reputation by the judgment in question that has constrained me to chart this course.

“Unless unfair imputation to character is quickly corrected, it assumes the toga of truth.

“It was clearly a desperate and calculated attempt not just to grab power through the judicial process but equally to tarnish my good image and bring same to disrepute on completely false and unproven allegations.”

Senator Degi claimed that he was denied a fair hearing.