Supreme Court Didn't Contact Those Who Issued My Certificate, Says Bayelsa APC Candidate, Degi-Eremienyo

The Supreme Court had ruled that Degi-Eremienyo presented fake certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission in order to contest the election.

by SAharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020

 

Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress during the Bayelsa State governorship election, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, has condemned the Supreme Court verdict sacking his running mate, David Lyon, from office.

He said the apex court ruled wrongly by claiming he forged his certificates. 

The Supreme Court had ruled that Degi-Eremienyo presented fake certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission in order to contest the election.

But the senator said he did not forge any certificate and accused the court of reputation damage.

He said, “The judgment of the Supreme Court that I was not qualified to contest as deputy governorship candidate of APC and my attendant disqualification adversely affected the governorship candidate of the APC.

“The result was that our hard-earned victory, not just for ourselves, but our party and the majority of the good people of Bayless State who have entrusted us with the mandate to democratically govern them, is threatened.

“The event of my disqualification is distressing and traumatising to me personally and, of course, a greater trauma was inflicted on my party, the governorship candidate and the good people of Bayelsa who signified their choice of who should be their governor and deputy governor.

“It is this unsolicited assault on my personality and reputation by the judgment in question that has constrained me to chart this course.

“Unless unfair imputation to character is quickly corrected, it assumes the toga of truth.

“It was clearly a desperate and calculated attempt not just to grab power through the judicial process but equally to tarnish my good image and bring same to disrepute on completely false and unproven allegations.”

Senator Degi claimed that he was denied a fair hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Taraba Governor Works From Abuja —Aide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Does Not Have Manpower, Technology To Defeat Boko Haram —Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Getting To Point Of Anarchy, Boko Haram Rehabilitation Suspicious –CAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Bill To Create Agency For Repentant Boko Haram Members Pass First Reading In Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME JUST IN: Aso Rock Official Assassinated In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Tradition JUST IN: Council Suspends Iwo Monarch For Six Months Over Attack On Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Jabi Motor Parks In Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why Taraba Governor Works From Abuja —Aide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Adegboruwa, Sagay Back Amnesty For Repentant Boko Haram Members
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Does Not Have Manpower, Technology To Defeat Boko Haram —Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Kaduna Court Acquits 100 El-Zakzaky Followers Over 2015 Massacre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Four NSCDC Officials In Kogi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Admit Killing Of Ogun Traders By Personnel
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Armed Bandits Kill Two Policemen On Ondo Highway
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Getting To Point Of Anarchy, Boko Haram Rehabilitation Suspicious –CAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Robbers After Killing OPC Member In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad