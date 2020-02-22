Coronavirus: Young Nigerian Man Volunteers In China

Babatunde was touched by the workers, who fight against Coronavirus at the frontline and decided to contribute his quota. The Nigerian student takes the temperature of residents in the community where he lives in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu province.

by sAharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2020

 

A 24-year-old Nigerian studying in China, Olatoye Babatunde, has volunteered to assist medical workers as they treat patients of Coronavirus. 

According to Ecns.cn, the official English-language website of China News Service, Babatunde was touched by the workers, who fight against Coronavirus at the frontline and decided to contribute his quota. 

The Nigerian student takes the temperature of residents in the community where he lives in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu province.

He started the volunteer work on February 6 and helped to document travel information of residents of the community and take their temperatures. 

The virus, named COVID-19, broke out in China and has spread to 28 other countries. 

