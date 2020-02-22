Delta Monarchs Reactivate Security Network Over Herdsmen Attacks

The monarchs condemned the unprovoked attacks on rural dwellers and wanton destruction of farmlands and other sources of livelihood of the people.

by sAharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2020


Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum has warned rampaging fulani herdsmen against killing, raping, maiming and kidnapping of unarmed citizens and turning various communities into a theatre of war.

The decision of the monarchs was reached on Friday at an enlarged meeting at the palace of Obi of Owa. 

The traditional rulers warned herdsmen to stay away from any part of Delta North for their own interest.

The monarchs also charged communities in Delta North to immediately reactivate local security network to contain activities of rampaging herdsmen.

In a communique read at the end of the meeting by Chairman of the forum and Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the kings contended that the conventional security architecture had failed in protecting the lives of the people in various communities.

The monarchs therefore called on all to rise to the occasion by ensuring that everybody was protected from unwarranted attacks, adding that commercial motorcycle riders will henceforth be screened to ensure they are not used to compromise security in the community.
 

