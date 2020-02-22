Falana To Deliver Lecture In Honour Of Ondo Governor





Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, is billed to deliver a lecture to commemorate the third anniversary in office of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Wale Akinterinwa, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, made the disclosure to journalists at a briefing in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the lecture would also feature a book presentation to be chaired by Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

He noted that the 11-day event and celebration would feature the inauguration of projects by President Muhammadu Buhari.

