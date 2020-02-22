Protest To Justice Odili's Home Reprehensible —Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Dickson

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has described as condemnable and reprehensible the protest staged at the residence of Supreme Court justice, Mary Odili.

Members of the All Progressives Congress had stormed the home of Justice Odili in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the Supreme Court judgment that sacked the party’s candidate as governor-elect in Bayelsa.

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Odili had upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court that the running mate to David Lyon, Degi Eremienyon, presented fake certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Reacting to the protest through his media aide, Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson asked that the home of justice be fortified.

He said, “We have noted the distressing display of crude conduct by the sponsored thugs and protesters of the APC in their response to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the demonstration in the Abuja and Port Harcourt residences of Justice Mary Odili. The protesters and their sponsors must be told in clear and unmistakable terms that their action is reprehensible and condemnable.

“We are a country with respect for rule of law and respect for our judicial officers. The sponsors of the protesters in Abuja and Port Harcourt and the APC hoodlums who took to the streets in Yenagoa to unleash mayhem, destroying properties of PDP supporters, including my residence, must be made to realise that we are in a democracy.”