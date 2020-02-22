Security Situation To Get Worse –Ekweremadu

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 22, 2020

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

A former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that the country’s security situation would get worse.

According to him, the community policing structure planned by the Nigeria Police Force was fraudulent and a distraction.

Expressing his views during a programme on Channels Television, Ekweremadu said, “I sympathise with Nigerians. I think we are living in denial. The security situation is so bad and the bad news is that it is going to get worse because we are not dealing with it at all.

“The Inspector-General came to us and told us they are going to get volunteers who will be giving police information, find out what their challenges are, why do they not trust the police, to build their confidence. That’s what they are saying but our people don’t seem to get it.

“Amotekun is a child of circumstance. Unfortunately, the federal police we have now is not working. That’s why they came together to say let us have a security outfit to deal with our problems.

“Amotekun is different from what the Federal Government is saying about community policing. They have personnel who are going to deal with issues unlike what the FG is proposing.”

SaharaReporters, New York

