Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano

Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that begging of alms was not allowed in Islam.

The traditional ruler and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said this at the National Conference on Alarammomi (Qur’anic teachers) on Saturday.

He also stated that beggars should direct their entreaties to the government and not the people around them.

He said, “Begging is disallowed in Islam and if you must beg for alms beg the government, not individuals or relatives.

“It is better for you to cut firewood and sell to earn a living than to beg.

“Those who beg or seek assistance from individuals will be resurrected on the day of judgment without meat/flesh on their faces.

“And if you must beg, then beg the government not individuals or relatives. This is because they should be responsible for the welfare and wellbeing of citizens.

“Individuals, relatives or neighbours can assist you as gestures of kindness and generosity, but that’s not necessary.

“So, those who are saying that begging is not prohibited in Islam are just misleading you,

“Programmes like cash transfer and many more can assist in tackling these problem. So, we urge the government to sustain the cash transfer programme and come up with many more.”