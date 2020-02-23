Coronavirus: Number Of Infected Persons Rises To 80,000 In China

The number of persons infected with Coronavirus has hit 80,000 with a total death toll of 2,442 in China.

Medical authorities in the country reported on Sunday that 97 deaths were recorded and 648 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Chinese deaths and infections remain concentrated in the hard-hit city of Wuhan where the virus is believed to have emanated from a live animal market in December.

China’s infection rate has slowed sharply from earlier but Chinese flip-flopping over counting methods has sowed confusion over its data.