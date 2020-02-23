Deontay Wilder Rushed To Hospital After Defeat To Tyson Fury

Wilder was dominated by Fury as he suffered the first professional defeat of his career, being knocked down twice en route a stoppage defeat in the seventh round, according to Independent UK.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2020

Deontay Wilder was rushed to a hospital after his defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Saturday night.

Wilder was dominated by Fury as he suffered the first professional defeat of his career, being knocked down twice en route a stoppage defeat in the seventh round, according to Independent UK.

It was the first knockdown, which saw Wilder sustain the injury that would eventually be the difference as Fury swung a right hook towards the back of his head, bouncing off the ear and possibly perforating the eardrum.

Wilder was then dominated by body and head shots to which he had no real answer until his corner decided the fight could be no more and brought to a close towards the end of the seventh round. 

Fury was then crowned WBC heavyweight champion before both men spoke graciously in the ring, as Wilder skipped the post-fight press conference and was taken immediately to hospital to be examined for possible ear injuries as well as a general observation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion My Arik Airways Flight Nightmare
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Are Nigerians A People With Low Self-Esteem?
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion So, You Pass Your Neighbour? -Part 1 And 2
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion NNPC: Diezani, Where Is Kerosene?
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports UNESCO Suspends Controversial Prize Named For Eq. Guinea Despot
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Sports Lawyer Drags FRSC To Court Over New Vehicle Plate Numbers And Driver’s License Scheme
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Taraba Governor Works From Abuja —Aide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Contractor Accuses Oyo Governor Of Intellectual Property Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition JUST IN: Council Suspends Iwo Monarch For Six Months Over Attack On Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Security Situation To Get Worse –Ekweremadu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Blocks, Exposes Buhari's Plan To Give Abacha Loot To Kebbi Governor, Bagudu, Who Helped Steal Money
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Young Nigerian Man Volunteers In China
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Police Barracks, Churches, Army General's House In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Memo To General Buratai On Alleged Army Consultants By Yushau A. Shuaib
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Tradition I Can’t Be Suspended, Oluwo Fires Back At Traditional Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Supreme Court Didn't Contact Those Who Issued My Certificate, Says Bayelsa APC Candidate, Degi-Eremienyo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion SARS, Why Are You Killing Us? By Adekunle Adeyemi (Scotty Aluta)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Number Of Infected Persons Rises To 80,000 In China
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad