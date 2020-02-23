Diaspora Group Tackles Buhari Over Insecurity, Poverty In Nigeria

A group, Concerned Nigerians in Canada, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately resign from office following the rising spate of insecurity and poverty in the country.

Decrying latest attacks on helpless citizens by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East region of Nigeria, the group said that the administration of Buhari had failed woefully in protecting Nigerians and creating avenues for economic empowerment for the people.

In a statement by Convener of the group, Olujimi Adekanle, and addressed to House of Commons Government of Canada, Catholic Archdiocese of Canada, Amnesty International among others, Concerned Nigerians in Canada disclosed that they would soon embark on a global protest against the government of President Buhari for failing to deliver on promises made before coming into office.

The statement reads, “We want to register our fears and utter disappointment at the leadership and government of President Muhammed Buhari.

“Events and heart-breaking happenings in our country as a result of gross incompetence of the Buhari administration can no longer be tolerated judging by the humongous negative effect they are having on our nation.

“We unequivocally submit that Buhari's government has failed in all departments of governance and he has become nothing but a puppet in the hands of his cabal.

“The recent infighting between the National Security Adviser, General Monguno (retd), and Buhari's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is a signal that all is not well with Nigeria’s security system. Buhari has totally lost it.

“Nigeria went in search of solution and elected a problem, today we have graduated to the third position in global terrorism index after Syria and Iran.

“What is obvious to the whole world is that rather than face good governance and delivery of his campaign promises for public good, Buhari and his cohorts have continued to engage in lethargic divisive ethnic and sectarian sentimentality with alarming impunity.

“We can no longer entrust our collective destiny in the hands of such wicked leaders and therefore call on Nigerian patriots world over to rise up to this occasion to join us to resist Buhari's government of total failure.

“We want to assure you that a protest will be staged round the globe to finally end a grossly incompetent and self-centred government.

“We beckon on all well-meaning Nigerians to support us in our quest to take our Nigeria back from evil leaders benefiting from terror in our nation.”