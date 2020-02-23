Insecurity: Catholic Bishops Urge Christians To Wear Black On Wednesday

The directive was communicated in a statement by Catholics Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2020

 

Catholics in Nigeria have been asked to wear black outfits on Ash Wednesday to protest rising insecurity in the country.

The directive was communicated in a statement by Catholics Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria. 

The statement signed by Augustine Akubeze and Camillus Umoh, President and Secretary of CBCN respectively, reads, “As a mark of mourning all our brothers and sisters who have been victims of the most recent wave of violence against Christians, we are all dressed in black today and offer our prayers and penance for their repose.

“We invite the universal church and all Christians to join us in prayers for our dead brothers and sisters and for peace and security in Nigeria.

“We equally appeal to the international community to come to the aid of the Nigerian Government in the fight against terrorists, who want to destabilise our country.

“The repeated barbaric executions of Christians by Boko Haram insurgents and incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom linked to the same group and other terrorists have traumatised many citizens."

SaharaReporters, New York

