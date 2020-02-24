BREAKING: Three Persons Feared Killed In Sagamu As Angry Youth March Against SARS Officials

Kazeem was said to have been pushed from a SARS van on motion and onto a speeding car that eventually killed him on Saturday after officers of the agency wrongly accused him of being an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

 

At least three persons have been confirmed killed in Sagamu, Ogun State, as angry young men and women took to the streets to protest the killing of a footballer named Tiyamiyu Kazeem by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Kazeem was said to have been pushed from a SARS van on motion and onto a speeding car that eventually killed him on Saturday after officers of the agency wrongly accused him of being an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

Angered by the situation, youths marched round Sagamu on Monday and even took on police personnel within sight to register their frustration.  See Also Human Rights JUST IN: Tension In Sagamu As Youths Protest Killing Of Footballer By SARS Officials 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

In the process, three persons were hit by live bullets fired by policemen to disperse the crowd.

In retaliation, the young men and women pelted the law enforcement officials with stones.

A resident of the town named Kehinde Adekoya, who spoke with our correspondent over the phone on Monday, confirmed that he had seen three bodies across various parts of Sagamu following the violence, adding that the entire place was “boiling”.

He said, “I can tell you that at least three persons have been killed, I saw their bodies with my eyes. The entire place is boiling now. We don’t want SARS anymore in Sagamu.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Police Barracks, Churches, Army General's House In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights JUST IN: Tension In Sagamu As Youths Protest Killing Of Footballer By SARS Officials
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Osogbo Students Call For Probe Of Police Officers Who Shot Two Students
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
52-YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR DEFLOWERING STEPDAUGHTER WITH MOTHER'S APPROVAL
CRIME VIDEO: Nigerian Man Rapes Stepdaughter, Preps Her For Porn Film, Prostitution In Italy
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Soldier Arrested For Robbery In Imo
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Police Bricklayer Bites Policeman's Head In Ondo To Resist Arrest
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports Deontay Wilder Rushed To Hospital After Defeat To Tyson Fury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Police Barracks, Churches, Army General's House In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why Taraba Governor Works From Abuja —Aide
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion The Tragedy Of Abba Kyari Surrogate Presidency By Farooq Kperogi PhD
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria's National Assembly Under Security Siege By Yemi Itodo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Before The North Wrecks Us! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sex Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion ‘O To Ge’ Deceit Bigamy By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Sides of El-Rufai's Mouth By Yinka Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholic Bishops Urge Christians To Wear Black On Wednesday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram My Government Has Weakened Boko Haram’s Capacity —Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad