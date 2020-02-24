JUST IN: PDP Seeks Review Of Supreme Court Judgment On Presidential Election Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party has revealed that it has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the 2019 presidential election petition.

Spokesperson for the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja.

The party said, “Consequently, the National Working Committee of the @OfficialPDPNig, after comprehensive consultations, states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the @OfficialAPCNg has conducted itself than to ask for a review of the judgment of the Presidential election petition tribunal, where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the @OfficialAPCNg and her presidential candidate.”

PDP also said its national working committee had decided to seek the review of governorship election cases where it lost out.