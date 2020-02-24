JUST IN: PDP Seeks Review Of Supreme Court Judgment On Presidential Election Tribunal

PDP also said its national working committee had decided to seek the review of governorship election cases where it lost out.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

 

The Peoples Democratic Party has revealed that it has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the 2019 presidential election petition.

Spokesperson for the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja.

The party said, “Consequently, the National Working Committee of the @OfficialPDPNig, after comprehensive consultations, states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the @OfficialAPCNg has conducted itself than to ask for a review of the judgment of the  Presidential election petition tribunal, where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the @OfficialAPCNg and her presidential candidate.” 

PDP also said its national working committee had decided to seek the review of governorship election cases where it lost out.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Assembly Vows Not To Go Back On Amotekun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Running Quasi-military Government Under Buhari —Falae
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Urges Staff To Pray, Fast Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram My Government Has Weakened Boko Haram’s Capacity —Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sex Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Sides of El-Rufai's Mouth By Yinka Odumakin
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion North Has Destroyed Itself, Destroyed Nigeria, Separation Is Only Way Forward! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion The Tragedy Of Abba Kyari Surrogate Presidency By Farooq Kperogi PhD
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Assembly Vows Not To Go Back On Amotekun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Running Quasi-military Government Under Buhari —Falae
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Deontay Wilder Rushed To Hospital After Defeat To Tyson Fury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Before The North Wrecks Us! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Feared Killed In Sagamu As Angry Youth March Against SARS Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ogun Youth Accuse Police Of Attempting To Cover-up Footballer’s Killing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad