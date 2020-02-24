JUST IN: Tension In Sagamu As Youths Protest Killing Of Footballer By SARS Officials

This was shortly after SARS operatives allegedly seized him from his car and labelled him an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

 

There is currently tension in Sagamu, one of the biggest cities in Ogun State, after angry young men and women took to the streets on Monday to register their displeasure over the killing of a footballer by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The soccer player with Remo Stars Football Club known as Tiyamiyu Kazeem was said to have been pushed from a SARS van on motion and onto an oncoming speeding car that eventually killed him.

This was shortly after SARS operatives allegedly seized him from his car and labelled him an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

Media Officer of the football club, Dimeji Oshode, in a statement confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday. 

However, angered by the situation, youths in Sagamu have now taken to the streets to register their frustration.

In videos making the rounds on the Internet, young men and women could be seen chanting various songs and calling for the abolition of SARS.

One person is currently feared dead as a result of the protest and there are concerns more damage could be witnessed if the situation persists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Police Barracks, Churches, Army General's House In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Feared Killed In Sagamu As Angry Youth March Against SARS Officials
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Navy Invades Ondo Coastal Communities, Destroys Valuables As Residents Flee Area
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Osogbo Students Call For Probe Of Police Officers Who Shot Two Students
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
52-YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR DEFLOWERING STEPDAUGHTER WITH MOTHER'S APPROVAL
CRIME VIDEO: Nigerian Man Rapes Stepdaughter, Preps Her For Porn Film, Prostitution In Italy
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
CRIME VIDEO: Customs Officer Tries To Escape After Shooting Civilian 'Because Of N5,000'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports Deontay Wilder Rushed To Hospital After Defeat To Tyson Fury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Police Barracks, Churches, Army General's House In Adamawa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why Taraba Governor Works From Abuja —Aide
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion The Tragedy Of Abba Kyari Surrogate Presidency By Farooq Kperogi PhD
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria's National Assembly Under Security Siege By Yemi Itodo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Before The North Wrecks Us! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sex Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion ‘O To Ge’ Deceit Bigamy By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Sides of El-Rufai's Mouth By Yinka Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Insecurity: Catholic Bishops Urge Christians To Wear Black On Wednesday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram My Government Has Weakened Boko Haram’s Capacity —Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad