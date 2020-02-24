Lagos Assembly Vows Not To Go Back On Amotekun

The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said that it would not go back on the implementation of Amotekun security outfit in the state.

Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said this after the public hearing on a bill to establish Amotekun in the state.

Obasa said the outfit had become important for the security of lives and properties of Lagos residents.

Obasa said the bill on Amotekun would be accommodated in the existing law of Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

According to him, Amotekun had been supported by over 40 million Yoruba people and as a result, “It would only be wise to favour the bill.

"I am sure we all recall incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and likes.

"In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun.

"Amotekun has come to stay and we must stand by it."