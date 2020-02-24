My Government Has Weakened Boko Haram’s Capacity —Buhari

Speaking through his special adviser, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the sect was now restricted to attacking soft spots.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that his government has weakened the capacity and strength of Boko Haram sect. 

There has been an increase in Boko Haram attacks in the Northern part of the country in recent times.

On Friday, the insurgents reportedly broke into a town in Adamawa State around 7pm, shooting sporadically.

The insurgents succeeded in burning down several houses during the raid.

President Buhari said, “These attacks on soft targets by terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

“Our gallant forces deserve our appreciation for repelling the attackers but they must go beyond this point.

"They have our full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price. I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways."

SaharaReporters, New York

