Nigeria’s Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Urges Staff To Pray, Fast Against Boko Haram

Sadiya Umar Farouk

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has urged staff of the ministry to pray and fast for the people of Borno State.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Information, in the ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

The statement reads, “The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the Permanent Secretary, Directors and staff of the Ministry have resolved to fast and embark on special supplications to the Almighty in solidarity with the government and people of Borno State.

“In a notice issued to staff, the minister urged them to voluntarily fast on Monday and pray for a quick end to the carnage caused in Borno State and other parts of the North-East by Boko Haram terror group.”