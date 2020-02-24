Ogun Youth Accuse Police Of Attempting To Cover-up Footballer’s Killing

Late Tiamiyu Kazeem

Youths in Ogun State have condemned the Nigeria Police Force for spewing lies to cover-up facts in the killing of Tiamiyu Kazeem, a footballer, by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Kazeem, Assistant Captain of Remo Stars Football Club, was murdered by SARS operatives on Saturday.

Angered by the killings and reaction of the Ogun State Police Command, the youth under Remo Youths Forum, claimed that the police were trying to sweep the truth of Kazeem's killing under the carpet.

The group claimed that the police had failed in their task to protect lives and properties of citizens of Ogun State. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Feared Killed In Sagamu As Angry Youth March Against SARS Officials

The group said, “Unfortunately, the Nigeria Police Force is always quick to react and indict citizens with crimes not worth the killing of innocent people or even alleged criminals, just to cover-up the murder committed by its officers.

"DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Police Command, was quick to respond in a bizarre manner to the news that officers of SARS killed Kazeem popularly known as Kaka.

"The Nigeria Police Force have murdered another potential light of Remoland."

The group called on Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Governor Dapo Abiodun, and Commissioner of Police Ogun State, Valentine Ntomchukwu, to dismiss and prosecute those involved in the gruesome murder of Kazeem."