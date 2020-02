Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has again convicted former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, on count two of a N400m fraud and money laundering trial brought against him.

Earlier, the court had found him guilty of count one.

More to come...

