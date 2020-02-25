BREAKING: Court Finds Olisa Metuh Guilty Of Count One In N400m Fraud

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has found former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisah Metuh, guilty of count one of seven charges filed against him in a N400m fraud and money laundering trial.
