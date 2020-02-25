BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly Speaker Resigns

Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, member representing Sabon Gari constituency, has resigned his position as Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.
Shagali informed the House of the decision on Tuesday morning in a handwritten letter personally signed by him.
In the letter, he cited personal grounds as reasons for his resignation.
FLASH: Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, member representing Sabon Gari constituency, has resigned his position as Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly. @KADAssembly pic.twitter.com/l0Zq2g8dae— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 25, 2020